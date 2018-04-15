Always Remember To Give Back To Nigeria – Envoy Tells Nigerians In Canada — Nigeria Today

Always Remember To Give Back To Nigeria – Envoy Tells Nigerians In Canada
Amb. Adeyinka Asekun, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Canada, has called on Nigerians in Canada to always remember their country and give back towards advancement. Asekun, who made the call at the 2018 Canada edition of Nigeria Conversation, in Ottawa, said every Nigerian in Diaspora had something to give, no matter how little. MEMBERS OF […]
The post Always Remember To Give Back To Nigeria – Envoy Tells Nigerians In Canada appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!