 Always Remember To Give Back To Nigeria – Envoy Tells Nigerians In Canada — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Always Remember To Give Back To Nigeria – Envoy Tells Nigerians In Canada

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Amb. Adeyinka Asekun, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Canada, has called on Nigerians in Canada to always remember their country and give back towards advancement. Asekun, who made the call at the 2018 Canada edition of Nigeria Conversation, in Ottawa, said every Nigerian in Diaspora had something to give, no matter how little. MEMBERS OF […]

The post Always Remember To Give Back To Nigeria – Envoy Tells Nigerians In Canada appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.