 Amari Kight, ESPN 300 lineman, gives Tide sixth top-100 commit - ESPN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Amari Kight, ESPN 300 lineman, gives Tide sixth top-100 commit – ESPN

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN

Amari Kight, ESPN 300 lineman, gives Tide sixth top-100 commit
ESPN
Alabama landed its seventh commitment in the month of April when ESPN 300 offensive lineman Amari Kight announced his decision to join the Alabama recruiting class Sunday. Kight is the No. 43-ranked prospect overall and chose the Tide over Auburn

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.