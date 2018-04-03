Amazing software turns 3D scans into knitted objects, no grannies required — Nigeria Today

Amazing software turns 3D scans into knitted objects, no grannies required
Researchers in Carnegie Mellon University’s Textiles Lab have created a new computer system that can turn 3D scans into instructions ready to be knitted by a machine. Here’s how it works.
The post Amazing software turns 3D scans into knitted objects, no grannies required appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!