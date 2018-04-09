Amazing transformation of a girl called a witch because of her bow leg — Nigeria Today

Amazing transformation of a girl called a witch because of her bow leg

Amazing transformation of a girl with bow leg

A 14 year old teenager identified as Julienne who was called a ‘witch’ due to her severely bowed legs , after a life-changing operation, can finally stand tall.

Her mother, Veronique noticed her legs were bending abnormally when she was just a baby.

They are from Cameroon.

Later, she was formally diagnosed with bowed legs, a condition that causes the knees to grow painfully apart.

Walking was a challenge and on the days Julienne couldn’t ride public transport, she had to walk to school. It would take almost two hours of painstaking effort under the sweltering sun to walk to school.

She was even rejected by relatives due to her condition and struggled to even stand sometimes.

Julienne received life-changing treatment by international charity Mercy Ships, who were able to straighten out Julienne’s legs and give her a normal life.

Her family couldn’t afford to pay for an operation, but thankfully the charity covered the costs.

After a successful operation, Julienne faced yet more hard work with physiotherapist Meg Crameri.

It took several months before Julienne was given the green light to return home.

When Julienne looks at photos of herself before the surgery, she doesn’t even recognise herself.

