Amazon and Best Buy shake hands and team up to sell smart TVs — Nigeria Today

Amazon and Best Buy shake hands and team up to sell smart TVs

Apr 18, 2018

Amazon and Best Buy are putting aside their rivalry for the time being, and instead teaming up in order to sell smart TVs powered by Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. In total, the duo will sell 11 models of these TVs.

