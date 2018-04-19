Amazon has finally revealed how many people pay for Prime — Nigeria Today

Amazon has finally revealed how many people pay for Prime
Amazon has always been vague when it comes to the issue of how many people pay for Prime. But CEO Jeff Bezos has just revealed the figure to shareholders, adding that in 2017 more new members joined Prime than in any other year.
The post Amazon has finally revealed how many people pay for Prime appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!