Amazon Home Assistants is a new service that offers house cleaning — Nigeria Today

Amazon Home Assistants is a new service that offers house cleaning
Amazon may soon clean your house. A report says the online retail giant has begun adding house cleaners to its payroll — not for the sake of cleaning Amazon’s offices, but rather to help tidy up your personal space.
