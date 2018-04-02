Amazon Prime members can snag ‘SteamWorld Dig 2’, four others for free — Nigeria Today

Amazon Prime members can snag ‘SteamWorld Dig 2’, four others for free

April’s Free Games with Prime lineup includes SteamWorld Dig 2 and Tales from the Borderlands. All five games are available for free to Amazon Prime members and you retain the rights even if your subscription expires.

The post Amazon Prime members can snag 'SteamWorld Dig 2', four others for free appeared first on Digital Trends.

