Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try on clothes before buying them — Nigeria Today

Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try on clothes before buying them

Currently in beta, Amazon Prime Wardrobe is the latest benefit for being a Prime member. To get started, users pick out at least three items from more than 1 million options. Users send back what they don’t like.

The post Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try on clothes before buying them appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

