Amazon smart security packages soften smart home setup learning curve — Nigeria Today

Amazon smart security packages soften smart home setup learning curve
Amazon rolls out Smart Home Services state by state. The retail juggernaut competes with residential security companies while signaling smart that homes reach beyond techies and early adopters to mainstream consumers.
