Amazons beat Pelican Stars 3-0 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Amazons beat Pelican Stars 3-0 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Amazons beat Pelican Stars 3-0
The Punch
Nasarawa Amazons on Wednesday secured their first win in Nigeria Women's Football League by beating Pelican Stars of Calabar 3-0 at Lafia Stadium. The first half was cagey as the away side defended valiantly to thwart attacking chances created by the …
Nasarawa Amazons beat Pelican Stars to secure first win in league
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!