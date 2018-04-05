Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel series might cost more than $1 billion — Nigeria Today

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel series might cost more than $1 billion
Amazon Studios is betting big on its ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel series, which has a five-season commitment, a budget of more than $1 billion, and might spawn a spin-off series, too.
