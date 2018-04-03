Ambode connects Ogun with 21 roads, two bridges — Nigeria Today

Ambode connects Ogun with 21 roads, two bridges

LAGOS State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday praised tax payers for performing their civic duty as he opened 21 roads and two bridges to mark Easter in Alimosho, the largest federal constituency in the country. He said the projects, which are in four different locations within Alimosho, were part of the continuous bid to transform the axis and build a new economy around it. Ambode said: “This is what is called dividend of democracy.

We are making this Alimosho axis economically viable and also livable. We don’t need to travel far to earn a living. By opening up the whole network stretching 27.4km, we have brought economy back to this place. ‘’With the walkways and street lights, these communities are becoming safer and there is more to do. By expanding the infrastructure around this axis, you can travel as far as to Ojo or Badagry without necessarily passing through the express road.

That is what you voted for and that’s why we are returning here to say we have kept all our promises.” Ambode hailed All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for activating the transformation of Alimosho when he was governor, with the construction of LASU-Iba Road and former Governor Babatunde Fashola for taking the project up to Ipaja. He said: “What we are doing today is historic and of great importance that we must send the message rightly so that people can understand why we are celebrating on Easter Monday the change in the life of our people which the resurrection of Christ symbolises.

“First, we salute all our political leaders starting with Asiwaju Tinubu for starting the vision of making Alimosho a place of pride with the construction of LASU-Iba Road such that taking off from Badagry, you can drive through LASU-Iba Road up to Igando, Egbe and so on, and you have a pleasurable ride. My predecessor, Governor Fashola took it up to Ipaja all in a bid to build a new economy in this particular axis. “We have taken it from Ipaja to Ayobo, Command Secondary School Gate, Abesan, Aboru Bridge and roads. What we are doing today is momentous as we are connecting over 60 communities together and we are happy we have achieved this.” Ambode said the roads were alternative routes to decongest traffic from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, adding that they could be used to access Ipaja up to Badagry without using the expressway. “It is an alternative route, we don’t need to

