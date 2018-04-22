Ambode, Falana, others honour Gani Fawehinmi as Lagos unveils giant statue — Nigeria Today

Ambode, Falana, others honour Gani Fawehinmi as Lagos unveils giant statue
The unveiling of the statue was in commemoration of the late activist’s 80th posthumous birthday.
The post Ambode, Falana, others honour Gani Fawehinmi as Lagos unveils giant statue appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!