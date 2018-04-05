Ambode re-election: LASPOSUG Launches ‘DiCE’ Initiative — Nigeria Today

Ambode re-election: LASPOSUG Launches ‘DiCE’ Initiative

The Lagos State Polytechnic Students’ Union Government [LASPOSUG] has officially launched an initiative tagged ‘Direct Campaign & Enlightenment [DiCE]’ in favour of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for another term in office which also doubles as a nod to the present administration’s good works permeating the length and breathe of the State.

This was as disclosed by the SUG President, Adewale Jubril, while addressing press on Tuesday 3rd April, 2018.

According to Jubril, DICE is an initiative aimed at persuading students one on one, after which they are charged to also persuade their parents and other influencers.

While addressing the press, Jubril said, “We want to state categorically that, the students’ union is apolitical and would not give credence to mediocrity or hypocricy. Therefore, what we are doing today is not out of bandwagon effects or hired idea. We are here today representing the 25,000 plus students of this great citadel of learning and excellence to say that- Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, the Governor of Lagos State should continue with his good works, consolidate in another four years and make education in Lagos State the hallmark of excellence in Nigeria.

“We are not reaching these conclusions without proofs of what the amiable Governor has done in education sector, especially at the Lagos Sate Polytechnic. The Governor has proved beyond reasonable doubts, its concern for the sustenance of qualitative educational system in Lagos State.”

Jubril went further to add that, the citadel of knowledge has benefited immensely from Ambode’s administration; part of which according to him include: “initiation of the first ever academic and value added practical training programme “Ready-Set-Work” (RSW) for Tertiary Institutions in Lagos, preparing students for the work life, placing successful participants on Industrial Training with reputable organizations and also funding viable business ideas/innovations of the students.

“Consideration of the plea by the Polytechnic Management on financial constraint of the Polytechnic, His Excellency approved the increment of the Polytechnic’s monthly subvention and also approved the release of funds for the accreditation of 66 programmes in the Polytechnic.

“Furthermore, the Governor completed the construction of Block A of the School of Technology Complex and also approved the construction of drainages as well as car parks for the Complex all of which are on-going.

“The Governor in his magnanimity extended the “Operation Light-Up Lagos” project to the Lagos State Polytechnic. Street lights were installed all over the Ikorodu Campus of the Polytechnic.

“Ambode has also initiated the commencement of the following projects in the Polytechnic: Completion of the abandoned Sports Complex on the Ikorodu Campus of the Polytechnic to serve the whole of Ikorodu community, Construction of a befitting High Capacity Auditorium for the Institution, Construction of a befitting Administrative Block for the Polytechnic

“The visionary Governor Ambode gave a nod and support to the Polytechnic for the Drone Project initiated by the Polytechnic with a view to deploying surveillance drones for security all around the State and many more”

In the same vein, the Lady Vice-President of the Union, Comrade Oladipupo Zainab solicit for the support of the entire residents in Lagos State so as to encourage the continuous accelerated progress experienced in the educational system and other sectors in Lagos State, through voting massively for Governor Akinwunmi Ambode come 2019.

Most importantly, residents, especially the youths and students were implored to register and pick up their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) as this remains the only way all can ensure support for education and youth development.

“For us, DiCE as an initiative would not only canvass for votes, but monitor and sensitise the student populace on the need to register and collect their PVCs. A vote canvasses without a PVC is a sheer wasting of time and resources. Therefore, we shall sensitise for registration and collection of PVC and consolidate with canvass for votes through DiCE initiative. What LASPOTECH SUG is doing to support the reelection of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode goes beyond rhetoric and showmanship. It is a complete practical approach to winning election,” Zainab noted.

DiCE means Direct Campaign & Enlightenment, it is an initiative aimed at engaging every student one on one, convince and persuade them with facts from the good works of the Governor, and school each student, to engage their parents directly with facts and figures of the governors good deeds.

The post Ambode re-election: LASPOSUG Launches ‘DiCE’ Initiative appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

