Ambode Seeks More Investment In Malaria Prevention — Nigeria Today

Ambode Seeks More Investment In Malaria Prevention

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Wednesday said high death rate associated with Malaria infection is unacceptable, appealing for more investment in malaria prevention, as well as greater funding for malaria control in endemic countries. She stated this when her pet project, Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM) […]

The post Ambode Seeks More Investment In Malaria Prevention appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

