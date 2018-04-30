 Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar Released 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar Released 2017/2018.

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar Released 2017/2018. The Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar has been Released for the  2017/2018 academic session. All students are hereby informed. This is to inform all students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) that the Senate has approved the academic calendar schedule for the 2017/2018 academic session. AAU Ekpoma Academic …

The post Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar Released 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.