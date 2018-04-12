Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) Part Time Admission List Is Out – Check Your NAME — Nigeria Today

Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) Part Time Admission List Is Out – Check Your NAME
This is to inform candidates who applied for admission into the Part-time programme of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) that the management of the university has released the list of admitted candidates into the programme for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. Candidates are to proceed to check if they have been offered admisson. The list […]
The post Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) Part Time Admission List Is Out – Check Your NAME appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!