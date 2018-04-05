 MoviePass works at all AMC theatres again after some were removed in January -- and subscribers are thrilled - Business Insider Australia — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MoviePass works at all AMC theatres again after some were removed in January — and subscribers are thrilled – Business Insider Australia

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Business Insider Australia

MoviePass works at all AMC theatres again after some were removed in January — and subscribers are thrilled
Business Insider Australia
MoviePass added back the 10 big-city AMC theatres it previously removed from its app in January, the company confirmed to Business Insider. MoviePass removed theatres from locations in New York, Boston, San Diego, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles
Saudi's GEA signs multiple Hollywood deals to bring shows to kingdomArabianBusiness.com
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Stock Unusual ActivityWall Street Morning
Stock's Risk Factors' Secrets – AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC)The Stock Gem
The Japan Times –StockNewsJournal –ExpertGazette –registrarjournal.com
all 209 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.