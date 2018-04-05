MoviePass works at all AMC theatres again after some were removed in January -- and subscribers are thrilled - Business Insider Australia — Nigeria Today

MoviePass works at all AMC theatres again after some were removed in January — and subscribers are thrilled – Business Insider Australia
MoviePass works at all AMC theatres again after some were removed in January — and subscribers are thrilled
MoviePass added back the 10 big-city AMC theatres it previously removed from its app in January, the company confirmed to Business Insider. MoviePass removed theatres from locations in New York, Boston, San Diego, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles …
