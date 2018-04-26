America Is Going Crazy For LeBron James’ Latest Buzzer-Beating Three-Pointer [Video] — Nigeria Today

America Is Going Crazy For LeBron James’ Latest Buzzer-Beating Three-Pointer [Video]

LeBron James is one of basketball’s biggest ever stars, and it’s buzzer beaters like this that ensure he’ll go down in the record books.

In the first round of the NBA Playoff finals, James’ Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on the Indiana Pacers. Because America loves overkill, each round is a ‘best of seven’ showdown, and heading into game five the teams were tied at two apiece.

With the clock ticking down, and the scoreboard at 95-95, LeBron stepped up to the plate.

Nailed it:

USA! USA! USA!

Here’s the real kicker – just moments earlier, LeBron had denied the Pacers’ Victor Oladipo with a pretty dope block:

Here is the LeBron James ahem block on Victor Oladipo prior to his game winner pic.twitter.com/vljIwEDLcA — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 26, 2018

He’s never been short on confidence, which was clear from the instructions he gave to his teammates in the huddle with seconds left on the clock.

Via AOL:

“Just give me the ball,” he said. “Give me the ball. They had a foul to give, so I wanted to go quick so they couldn’t give up that foul, because we had no more timeouts. So I was able to turn and get to my spot.”

He’s rather central to Cleveland’s chances of progressing: As has been the case throughout the series, that the Cavs needed this kind of performance and this kind of late-game heroism from James this early in the postseason doesn’t seem to bode well for Cleveland’s chances of making a fourth straight NBA Finals. Still, this result’s a hell of a lot better than the alternative, and with the East feeling as shaky and open as it’s been in years, being the only team that employs LeBron Freaking James still just might give you a leg up on everyone else. LeBron Freaking James, man. Still not his finest moment of the past year, because he also holds the record for ‘The Most Retweeted Athlete Post of 2017’: Burn. [source:aol]

