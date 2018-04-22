America still believe in Nigeria – US Ambassador — Nigeria Today

America still believe in Nigeria – US Ambassador

Stuart Symington, the United States of America (USA) ambassador to Nigeria, urged Nigerians to work for things that will make country more “united and more secured in 2019” rather than things that will divide the country before the 2019 elections.

Symington, who gave the advice in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital at the opening of 2018 Earth Day Speech held at University of Ibadan, said: “What I want is that what all Nigerians must do is to use the rest of this year, 2018 to think of what will happen in 2019, use the rest of the year to make Nigeria more united and more secured. Anyone with idea that we can discuss to move the country forward should come to us and we are ready to support you. In 2018, think about 2019.”

Speaking on the 2019 elections, Symington urged Nigerians not to entertain any fear but prepared themselves for peace and work in harmony for sustainable development, saying that the process to attain free and fair elections starts in 2018.

The US Ambassador however, said his country still believe in potentials of the county, but Nigerians themselves must believe in themselves by doing things that will lead to a rancour free election year in 2019 from 2018.

Symington, who noted that he has toured the country, said he was surprised that the county is endowed with many untapped potentials waiting to be utilised.

He then charged Nigerians to begin in earnest, the process of utilising the resources for the development of the nation and her people without waiting for anyone else to do it for them.

He said: “This county is amazing. How many of you have been to Yankari game in Bauchi? It is one of the best game reserves in the world.”

Present at the event were the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka, who spoke through the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the university, Professor Emilolorun Aiyelari.

Akinremi Feyisipo, Ibadan

