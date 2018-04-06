 American Man Who Killed Nigerian Singer Alizee And Her Daughter Arrest By Lagos Police — Nigeria Today
American Man Who Killed Nigerian Singer Alizee And Her Daughter Arrest By Lagos Police

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nigerian singer Alizee’s husband, Peter Nielsen has been arrested for allegedly murdering the singer and their four-year-old daughter, Petra Nielsen. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, confirmed Peter Nielsen’s arrest, adding that crime scene investigators have been deployed to the scene. Oti said; “The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered […]

The post American Man Who Killed Nigerian Singer Alizee And Her Daughter Arrest By Lagos Police appeared first on Timeofgist.

