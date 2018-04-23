 American University Shut Down When 100 Students Develop Diarrhoea — Nigeria Today
American University Shut Down When 100 Students Develop Diarrhoea

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In Connecticut in the U.S a prestigious university, Western Connecticut State University in Danbury was closed on Monday after 100 students fell ill. The affected students suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pains. John Clark, the University President, said in a statement on Monday that crews were sanitizer and disinfecting the two campuses. He assured […]

