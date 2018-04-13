Aminatta Forna: 'My own books make me cry as I write – it's pathetic' - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Aminatta Forna: ‘My own books make me cry as I write – it’s pathetic’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Aminatta Forna: 'My own books make me cry as I write – it's pathetic'
The Guardian
The book I am currently reading. David Maraniss's meticulous and absorbing biography of Barack Obama. I've also just begun Sofi Oksanen's Purge, and have been rationing myself to one exquisite poem a day from John Freeman's collection Maps. The book …
Newark writer publishes first novel at age 91
'Behind Her Eyes': Sarah Pinborough's novel grips you till the very end
Review: Evacuation by Raphaël Jerusalmy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!