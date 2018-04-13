 Aminatta Forna: 'My own books make me cry as I write – it's pathetic' - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Aminatta Forna: ‘My own books make me cry as I write – it’s pathetic’ – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Guardian

Aminatta Forna: 'My own books make me cry as I write – it's pathetic'
The Guardian
The book I am currently reading. David Maraniss's meticulous and absorbing biography of Barack Obama. I've also just begun Sofi Oksanen's Purge, and have been rationing myself to one exquisite poem a day from John Freeman's collection Maps. The book
Newark writer publishes first novel at age 91Newark Post
'Behind Her Eyes': Sarah Pinborough's novel grips you till the very endStar2.com
Review: Evacuation by Raphaël JerusalmyArtsHub

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.