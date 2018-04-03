Amnesty reduced to shielding political urchins —N-Delta activist — Nigeria Today

Amnesty reduced to shielding political urchins —N-Delta activist

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE President, Ijaw Professional Association (Homeland Chapter) Mr. Iniruo Wills, has said that amnesty as a policy has been bastardised and reduced to an instrument for shielding political urchins by the various governments in the country.

Wills, an environmental and human rights activist stated this in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, while reacting to the alleged plan by the Federal Government to grant amnesty to the Boko Haram terror group.

He said: “Amnesty is a useful instrument of pragmatic state policy in extreme crisis situations, if very carefully designed. But Nigerian governments usually throw cliché concepts and phrases at complex problems, in the guise of providing solutions and in place of critical thinking.”

