Amosun spent millions to go ‘famz’ Anthony Joshua meanwhile Ogun state is suffering — Nigeria Today

Amosun spent millions to go ‘famz’ Anthony Joshua meanwhile Ogun state is suffering

It is like wherever Anthony Joshua goes, the sycophantic government of Ogun state is sure to follow.

The culture of sycophancy and misplacement of priorities is a multi billion naira industry in Nigeria. Among Nigerian political office holders, it’s a prerequisite that is handsomely rewarded in subordinates and colleagues. This culture of ass-kissing has crippled even the most vibrant of agencies and parastatals and championed mediocrity.

If you thought this kind of grandstanding was only restricted to junior staff, then you would be terribly wrong. Even the Governor of Ogun state himself, Senator Ibikunle Amosun descends to sycophancy when the situation suits him. On Monday April 2, 2018 the media was awash with his photo-op with the rave of the moment Anthony Joshua. He was pictured carrying the four title belts the British-Nigerian sportsman has won in the course of his career.

Amosun left his duties in Nigeria to go and watch Joshua fight ringside, a trip that was most likely paid for with taxpayers money, and in no way serves the tax payers of Ogun state. Considering Joshua refers to himself as British, it is a double insult on the people of Ogun state.

As at today one of the least developed sectors in Nigeria is the sport sector, apart from football, government at all levels have not done anything to ensure the sports industry remains a viable lucrative source of income and employment for young Nigerians, a common trend everywhere else in the world. The situation of sports in Nigeria is so pathetic that we’ve been at the mercy of foreign based Nigerians to salvage the situation.

In Ogun state, sport is technically dead. At the moment, the state’s sports stadiums are literally re-purposed as event centres and crusade grounds. Ogun state did not have any football team representing it in the Nigerian premier league, for other sports the situation is the same. Apart from the likes of Falilat Ogunkoya and Segun Odegbami that emerged from the state, the state have not been able to discover and nurture new talent.

Governor Amosun as an individual has done nothing to improve the state of sports in the state including boxing that he spent tax payers money to watch. If Anthony Joshua visits Nigeria today what will Amosun show the young champion as his achievements in sports?

Now that Amosun has dropped Anthony Joshua belt for him and returned home, he should ruminate on what will be his sport legacy after leaving office. There are hundreds of Anthony Joshuas in Ogun, maybe Amosun should divert those millions he’s using to jet set across the world their way.

Read » Amosun spent millions to go ‘famz’ Anthony Joshua meanwhile Ogun state is suffering on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

