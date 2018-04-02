Amosun’s politics of development — Nigeria Today

Amosun’s politics of development

By Soyombo Opeyemi “It is unlikely that any administration since the birth of the State has developed infrastructure as rapidly and as sure-footedly as the Amosun administration.” – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the 4th Ogun State Investors’ Forum Recently, I fielded questions from journalists. This very instructive question was asked:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

