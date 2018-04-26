Amputee fighter Nick Newell will appear on 'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today

Amputee fighter Nick Newell will appear on ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Amputee fighter Nick Newell will appear on 'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series
It's not the UFC – yet – but it's one step closer. Veteran lightweight and congenital amputee Nick Newell met with UFC officials this week in hopes of securing an octagon debut. Instead, he'll get an appearance at an upcoming Dana White's Tuesday Night …
Nick Newell gets his UFC shot – – on Dana White's Contender Series
Nick Newell, missing lower portion of left arm, to get shot at UFC contract
Nick Newell gets Contender Series nod from Dana White, now one step from UFC
