Amputee Football: Nigerian star targets World Cup, league title in 2018 — Nigeria Today

Amputee Football: Nigerian star targets World Cup, league title in 2018

“It will be welcoming to see Super Eagles emulate colleagues across the world by supporting the Nigeria Amputee Football team”.

The post Amputee Football: Nigerian star targets World Cup, league title in 2018 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

