Amuneke’s Father To Be Buried May 4 In Imo State — Nigeria Today

The remains of late Pa Nze Micheal Chukwuemeka Amuneke, the father of Nigeria legend Emmanuel, will be laid to rest on the 4th of May, 2018 at his residence in Umunwachi,Owerri West, Imo State, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Pa Amuneke died two weeks ago after a protracted illness.

According to Emmanuel Amuneke, who starred for the Super Eagles at the 1994 World Cup, a service of songs will be held on the 3rd of May at his late father’s residence by 5pm.

“The lying-in-state and burial ceremony will hold at the same venue on Friday, 4th May, 2018 just as the interment,” the former Barcelona star revealed to CSN.

PA Amuneke is survived by an aged wife, children and grand children.