 An Emotional Night with Toyota Nigeria Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

An Emotional Night with Toyota Nigeria Limited

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo Indeed it has become a night, annually, that the crème-la crème of the automobile world in Nigeria – dealers, customers and journalists-always crave. It was the recent the Toyota Nigeria Limited Award Night where support and loyalty are rewarded. This year’s wasn’t different from previous ones.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.