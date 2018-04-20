An ‘NBA on TNT’ ad is triggering people’s HomePods and they are not pleased — Nigeria Today

An ‘NBA on TNT’ ad is triggering people’s HomePods and they are not pleased
Per a new report from Apple Insider, there is an NBA on TNT ad that features the phrase, “Don’t wanna miss out? Hey Siri, show me the NBA schedule,” which triggers the HomePod, much to the user’s chagrin.
