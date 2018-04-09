An Ode to MiNa, the last legitimate couple on #BBNaija — Nigeria Today

An Ode to MiNa, the last legitimate couple on #BBNaija

It’s been many, many weeks of watching housemates on Big Brother Naija make bonds and friendships. And thanks to the now-dissolved pairing system, some of these bonds have remained intact (BamTeddy), the unbearably erratic (CeeBi) and while others disastrously precipitated towards eviction (K Brule and Khloe).

Currently, the house still accommodates Lolu and Anto (LoTo), smart and intelligent in their individuality but together lack the rousing, soapy ingredients to be considered as a bonafide couple. Which brings us to Miracle and Nina (MiNa). Since strategic partnerships took effect in late January, days into the beginning of the season, Miracle and Nina have built a lovingly blissful world inside the show’s hostile, disruptive environment. They are rabidly loved individually and as a pair, which lends some credence to why they are rarely put up for eviction.

#BBNaija My reason for watching Bbn this year. I didn’t watch bbn the first week, then the first day I decided to watch, first people I saw were Mina having a laugh and teasing each other. I immediately loved them, reason why I’m neither #TeamMiracle nor #TeamNina I’m #TeamMina pic.twitter.com/TETubtTw3M — Fine Mop (@MaurineShei) March 25, 2018

From the flux of social media comments that the news of the pair having sex brought to their characteristic cuddling and short-lived arguments, MiNa has effortlessly slithered their way into many hearts. When Big Brother shuffled pairing arrangements in February, Nina broke down in tears as Miracle was separated from her. Head of House then, Miracle made the decision of making Anto as his strategic partner while Nina was picked by Teddy A. In the bathroom with Nina, it had to take a lot of reassuring from Miracle that he won’t let himself kiss Anto.

In March, Nina herself won the Head of House challenge and it was only natural that she picked Miracle to enjoy the luxury room with. Miracle’s good looks, and the occasional brandishing of himself in a pilot uniform could have been the superficial things that had won Nina over. But more importantly, too, is the couple’s seamless gravitation towards each other. 21-year-old Nina comes from local glamour, contesting in the Most Beautiful Face in Imo State University in 2015, as well as being a model and actress.

Having resided in the insularity of Owerri for a long time, Big Brother Naija is her first exposure on a large scale. 23-year-old Miracle, on the other hand, was born in Lagos and from Imo state interestingly (is this the MiNa connection?), and also a pilot fresh from aviation training school that it’s possible he might have walked into the house holding his certificate. Miracle is signed to ISIS Model Management and has been involved with fashion runway shows. They are not so different, Miracle and Nina.

#Mina You both deserve to be the winner of Bbn3, argue with Ceecee’s lashes #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/erQJ79c3Hk — REAL RASTA MAN !!! (@valfeeko) April 7, 2018

Like every couple, Miracle and Nina fight and make up, and at the pyjamas-themed Saturday party, they were in the same green outfit, which was just a wink at #CoupleGoals. The last seemingly strong pair that was evicted from the house was BamTeddy, which ominously started with BamBam unexpectedly axed from the show. As a couple, they managed to scale over internal and external disruptive forces, but personally, and from the outset, their relationship didn’t particularly feel genuine.

BamBam seemed to be applying herself in cultivating how she wanted to be seen in the house, and, I think because of this, she fell from mass likeability. Teddy’s small complication of having a child and baby mama would ordinarily have made his romantic involvement with anyone in the house interesting, for entertainment value at least. But don’t get me wrong. BamTeddy had quite the following on social media, whether they made actions as a pair or individually. As Big Brother Naija nears its closing phase, fans in the MiNa camp would have to decide who should be more deserving of their votes. Should it be Miracle? Should it be Nina? Either way, we’ll never forget the soapiness MiNa brought to our screens, even after this season is over.

