 An Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

An Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Firstly I respect you as the head of this country Nigeria which I will still continue to respect you till the end of your tenure as Nigeria president simply because God commanded me to obey you because every leader was chosen by God himself But that notwithstanding let me quickly state my displeasure over your […]

The post An Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.