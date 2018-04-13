Anambra adds 16 new schools to feeding Programme — Nigeria Today

Anambra adds 16 new schools to feeding Programme

The Anambra Government has concluded plans to extend the school feeding programme to the 16 new public schools established by Governor Willie Obiano in the last four years.

Chief Olisah Nzemeka, Chairman of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), told our reporters in Awka on Friday that the schools, comprising 15 primary schools, and one model secondary school, are located in Anambra West, Ogbaru, Nnewi North and other parts of the state.

He described the implementation of the school feeding programme in Anambra as effective and successful, adding that there had been tremendous improvement on enrollment level.

B Read Also: attle for Anambra Government House

He said: “We have directed our vendors to ensure that pupils in these schools are covered in the school feeding programme.

“School enrollment has been high as always, I can’t say exactly if it is because of the school feeding programme or our natural disposition to western education, but the programme has been tremendously successful here,” he said.

Nzemeka warned that ASUBEB would not waste time to sanction vendors who did not meet the standard set for the programme.

The post Anambra adds 16 new schools to feeding Programme appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

