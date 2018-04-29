 Anambra govt marks Iwene-Tansi’s tomb as religious site — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Anambra State government has marked the tomb of Blessed Father Cyprian Iwene-Tansi’s in Aguleri as a religious site that would be developed into a major tourist attraction in the state. Mrs Sally Mbanefo, Commissioner for Indigenous Art Works, Diaspora Affairs, Culture and Tourism in Anambra has said the government was determined to make the tourism […]

