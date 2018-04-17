Anambra guber tribunal: 35 witnesses to testify against Obiano’s election — Nigeria Today

Anambra guber tribunal: 35 witnesses to testify against Obiano’s election

No fewer than 35 persons will bear witness for candidate of Mega Progressive People’s Party (MPPP) in the Nov. 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election against Gov. Willie Obiano at the tribunal.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

