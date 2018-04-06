ANC protest at home of 'drunk' man who posted 'insulting' Winnie meme - News24 — Nigeria Today

ANC protest at home of ‘drunk’ man who posted ‘insulting’ Winnie meme – News24
News24
ANC protest at home of 'drunk' man who posted 'insulting' Winnie meme
ANC members on their way to the home of a man who posted a questionable image depicting the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: Juniour Khumalo/City Press. A Roodepoort man has found out what happens when you post a “disrespectful” meme of Winnie …
LOOK: Mourners gather to remember #WinnieMandela
