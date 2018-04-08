ANC saddened at ambassador Nene's death - Citizen — Nigeria Today

ANC saddened at ambassador Nene’s death – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
ANC saddened at ambassador Nene's death
Citizen
The role that ambassador Nene played in the liberation of SA 'cannot be measured', says the party. The African National Congress has added its voice to those mourning the death of former South African high commissioner to Nigeria and ambassador to …
Leaders need a clean start
Involved, awake, engaged – an interview with Nick Farrell
Zuma supporters plan to split vote towards new party: report
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!