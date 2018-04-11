Andre The Giant’s Larger-Than-Life Doccie Looks Awesome [Trailer] — Nigeria Today

Andre The Giant’s Larger-Than-Life Doccie Looks Awesome [Trailer]

Arguably the most loved personality in wrestling’s history, it would only be a matter of time until we looked back at the life of Andre the Giant in documentary form.

His long and storied career may have been preordained by his monumental width and length, but with this came his “peerless charisma, good humour and generosity”.

So sure, he was an unusually large human being and interesting (to say the least) to look at, but it was the size of his heart that would eventually steal the attention of the world.

Daily Beast remembers him fondly:

There was, quite literally, no one like him—a fact still true today, 25 years after his untimely passing of a heart attack on January 27, 1993… Born Andre Rene Roussimoff in the small town of Molien, France, in 1946, Andre began growing at an alarming rate by age 15 courtesy of gigantism, which later developed into acromegaly—a condition which further distorted and enlarged his facial features, feet and hands… Standing over 7-feet tall, and weighing close to 500 pounds, he was a shaggy-haired behemoth who quickly earned his stage moniker “Andre the Giant,” as well as his accompanying nickname: “The Eighth Wonder of the World.”

We should add that someone once saw him down 106 beers in a single sitting. Now that’s something to write about, and possibly one of the reasons the film’s anticipated success:

Executive produced by Bill Simmons, and sharply directed by Hehir, Andre the Giant doesn’t have to work hard to mythologize [sic] the grappler. With wide-eyed wonder, numerous commenters (including Andre’s The Princess Bride co-star Robin Wright) recall the size of his hands, which were big enough to cover the top half of a person’s skull.

One thing’s for sure, he made today’s superstars, who make serious cash by the way, look like mice.

Time for some goosebumps. Here’s the trailer’s write-up:

Comedians, actors and wrestlers alike remember Andre The Giant. HBO Sports, WWE, JMH Films and Ringer Films present Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved figures in wrestling history.

Show us what you got, big man:

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

