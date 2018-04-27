Andres Iniesta Deserved To win Ballon d’Or – Zinedine Zidane — Nigeria Today

Andres Iniesta Deserved To win Ballon d’Or – Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has hailed Andres Iniesta following the midfielder’s announcement that he is to leave Barcelona next month.

Andres Iniesta will bring down the curtain on a career at Camp Nou that spans 22 years to join an unnamed team in the Chinese Super League.

Zidane has admitted to being a fan of Iniesta’s both on and off the field, and is adamant that the 33-year-old was deserving of at least one Ballon d’Or award during his hugely successful stint in Catalonia.

“It is difficult because if you like football, seeing a player like him leave is tough,” he told reporters. “I don’t think of him as a Barcelona player – I see him simply as a football player.

“I’ve come across him two or three times and he is a charming, very reserved man and I like players who can do everything on the field but are that calm off it.

“I only have good words for him, admiration for his football and I wish him the best as a player for the future but above all, as a person.

“We’re talking about someone who made everyone dream and he deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, especially in the year he won the World Cup. It was clear then that he deserved it.”

The post Andres Iniesta Deserved To win Ballon d’Or – Zinedine Zidane appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

