Andy Irons Doccie May Make You Shed A Tear [Trailer] — Nigeria Today

Andy Irons Doccie May Make You Shed A Tear [Trailer]

Someone is cutting onions up in here.

Andy Irons was found dead in a hotel room back in 2010, after suffering a heart attack brought on by excessive drug use, but it isn’t his death that defines him.

The three-time world champion remains one of surfing’s most respected and popular competitors, and is the only surfer to have won a title at every venue on the ASP calendar.

Now a new doccie, Andy Irons: Kissed by God, sheds some light on what life was like outside of the water, and it looks like it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

A write-up before you get stuck in:

Andy Irons: Kissed by God is a film about bipolar disorder and opioid addiction as seen through the life of three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons. Andy struggled with the same demons that millions of people worldwide battle with daily. Andy was an incredible presence on the world stage as the “People’s Champion.” He was the pride of Hawaii and revered around the world for his blue collar rise to fame and success. However, many were unaware of his internal battles that led to his demise. As the opioid crisis rises to a national emergency in the United States, the untold story of Andy’s life serves to tear down the myths associated with these two ferocious diseases.

Let’s get deep inside the green room:

Mahalo, buddy.

[source:youtube]

