Angels pitcher JC Ramirez out for season with torn UCL - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

Angels pitcher JC Ramirez out for season with torn UCL – FOXSports.com
|
FOXSports.com
|
Angels pitcher JC Ramirez out for season with torn UCL
FOXSports.com
Angels right hander JC Ramirez has been diagnosed with a full UCL tear in his right elbow and will likely need to have Tommy John surgery to repair it, the team announced Monday. Medical update on RHP JC Ramirez: “After clinical examination and imaging …
Angels' JC Ramirez has torn UCL; Tommy John surgery may be next
Rangers pitcher Clayton Blackburn to undergo Tommy John surgery this week
JC Ramirez Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Torn UCL; Tommy John Surgery Recommended
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!