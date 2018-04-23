 Angola satellite inoperative, Russia to build another one - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Angola satellite inoperative, Russia to build another one – Reuters

Posted on Apr 23, 2018


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Angola satellite inoperative, Russia to build another one
Reuters
LUANDA (Reuters) – Russia's space agency said on Monday that Angola's first national telecoms satellite, AngoSat-1, was inoperative and Russia would build another one for launch in 2020. Launched in December from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

