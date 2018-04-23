Angolan army chief sacked in latest anti-graft move - News24 — Nigeria Today

Angolan army chief sacked in latest anti-graft move – News24
|
News24
|
Angolan army chief sacked in latest anti-graft move
News24
Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Monday sacked his army forces' chief of staff over corruption allegations in a deepening purge of senior figures linked with graft. Lourenco has vowed to tackle systemic corruption since he succeeded Jose Eduardo dos …
Angola president fires army chief and spy boss – State radio
Angolan President Sacks Armed Forces, Spy Bosses in Latest Purge
President Lourenço Angola armed forces chief
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!