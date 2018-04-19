Angolans Laugh a Little Louder as Iron Grip Loosens - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Angolans Laugh a Little Louder as Iron Grip Loosens – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Angolans Laugh a Little Louder as Iron Grip Loosens
U.S. News & World Report
LUANDA (Reuters) – A front page complains that the city traffic lights do not work, audiences laugh a little louder at risky political gags, and a policeman admits mistakes were made. After decades of iron rule in Angola, there are signs of a softer …
Angola: Minister João Melo Addresses Cooperation With US Ambassador
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!