Anker’s Soundcore gets new name, more bass, and wireless headphones — Nigeria Today

Anker’s Soundcore gets new name, more bass, and wireless headphones
Anker Innovations’ Soundcore brand has been renamed Soundcore by Anker, with the audio brand adding brand new sweat-proofing technology, bass enhancement, and more than a dozen new wireless headphones and speakers to choose from.
The post Anker’s Soundcore gets new name, more bass, and wireless headphones appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!