Anker’s Soundcore gets new name, more bass, and wireless headphones — Nigeria Today

Anker’s Soundcore gets new name, more bass, and wireless headphones

Anker Innovations’ Soundcore brand has been renamed Soundcore by Anker, with the audio brand adding brand new sweat-proofing technology, bass enhancement, and more than a dozen new wireless headphones and speakers to choose from.

The post Anker’s Soundcore gets new name, more bass, and wireless headphones appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

