Another 7 killed by Herdsmen in Benue Church — Nigeria Today

Another 7 killed by Herdsmen in Benue Church

Posted on Apr 26, 2018

Another 7 have been killed by Fulani Herdsmen in a church in Benue State, The Cable reports.

A source had reportedly said the herdsmen invaded the church on Thursday, 2 days after 19 were killed in another church in the state, and a day after 22 were killed in Guma Local Government.

They invaded three villages in Mbamondo, Logo Local Government, Richard Nyajo, chairman of the local government said.

They had reportedly attacked a school and a church very early in the morning, opening fire on people sleeping.

Seven dead bodies have been recovered from the killings, Nyajo said.

