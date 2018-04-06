Another aide to Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu resigns over alleged 4 months salary arrears — Nigeria Today

Another aide to Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu resigns over alleged 4 months salary arrears
Another Aide to the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Mallam Ibrahim has resigned, DAILY POST reports. Ibrahim who is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Minister resigned last Thursday due to non payment of his four months salaries. Our correspondent gathered on Friday that the CSO who was until his resignation stationed at […]
