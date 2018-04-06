Another aide to Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu resigns over alleged 4 months salary arrears — Nigeria Today

Another aide to Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu resigns over alleged 4 months salary arrears

Another Aide to the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Mallam Ibrahim has resigned, DAILY POST reports. Ibrahim who is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Minister resigned last Thursday due to non payment of his four months salaries. Our correspondent gathered on Friday that the CSO who was until his resignation stationed at […]

Another aide to Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu resigns over alleged 4 months salary arrears

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

