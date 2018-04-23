 Another Boy! Kate Middleton & Prince William welcome Royal Baby No. 3 — Nigeria Today
Another Boy! Kate Middleton & Prince William welcome Royal Baby No. 3

Posted on Apr 23, 2018

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate have welcomed their third royal baby – a boy.

The Kensington Palace announced earlier in the day that Kate Middleton was in the early stages of labour, and had been taken to the St. Mary’s Hospital.

The Twitter account has now announced that the duchess has birthed the baby, a boy weighing 8lbs 7oz.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

Congratulations to the couple!

Photo Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

